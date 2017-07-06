BRIEF-Chemung Financial says on June 29, received notice of entry of decision, order of New York appellate division, third department

July 6 (Reuters) - Chemung Financial Corp:

* Chemung Financial Corp says on June 29, received notice of entry of decision and order of new york appellate division, third department - sec filing

* Chemung Financial Corp - court affirmed lower court's decision in favor of plaintiff with damages to be determined at a later proceeding

* Chemung Financial Corp - co is currently assessing its existing legal reserve for matter to determine if any adjustment is necessary

* Chemung Financial - decision involving claims by owner of leased premises at 202 east state street, ithaca, new york against bank subsidiary of co