BRIEF-Freestone Capital comments on Owens Realty Mortgage annual meeting results
* Freestone Capital Management - largest stockholder of Owens Realty Mortgage comments on Owens Realty Mortgage annual meeting results
June 12Chengdu Chiffo Electronics & Electric Appliances Group Co Ltd :
* Says controlling shareholder cut 2.1 percent stake in the co from Feb. 21 to May 18
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7Sg2J6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Freestone Capital Management - largest stockholder of Owens Realty Mortgage comments on Owens Realty Mortgage annual meeting results
SAN FRANCISCO, June 22 London-based startup Blockchain has raised $40 million (31.5 million pounds) in a fresh round of funding as the software company rides a wave of enthusiasm for digital currency technology.