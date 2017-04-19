April 19Chengdu Hongqi Chain Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.19 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on April 24, for FY 2016

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on April 25 and the dividend will be paid on April 25

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1mHGvi

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)