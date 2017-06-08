BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 8 Chengdu Santai Holding Group Co Ltd
* Says unit plans asset restructuring with Alibaba's logistics arm Cainiao, Shanghai Fosun's unit and other partner
* Says share trade to remain suspended
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2r5dXDl
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.