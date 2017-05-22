Trump says he is 'very supportive' of Senate healthcare bill
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. President Donald Trump said he supported a Republican healthcare bill to replace Obamacare that was unveiled in the Senate on Thursday.
May 22Chengdu Taihe Health Technology Group Inc Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary set up property subsidiary with registered capital at 298.8 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/My1oWZ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. President Donald Trump said he supported a Republican healthcare bill to replace Obamacare that was unveiled in the Senate on Thursday.
BRUSSELS, June 22 European Union leaders will decide this autumn where to move EU banking and medicines agencies that they are pulling out of London due to Brexit, using a voting system some liken to the Eurovision song contest.