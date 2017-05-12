BRIEF-DMX Technologies proposes disposal of PT. Packet Systems Indonesia
* Aggregate consideration for proposed disposal is US$7.5 million
May 12 Chengdu Yunda Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it completed acquisition of 88.8 percent stake in Hunan Hengxin Electric
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ATV4E0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Aggregate consideration for proposed disposal is US$7.5 million
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday: