May 24Chengdu Yunda Technology Co Ltd
:
* Says co received a patent license (No.ZL 2014 10635543.0),
named self-diagnosis method of acceleration sensors for
locomotive bogie detection, patent valid for 20 years
* Says co received a patent license (ZL 2014 10635557.2),
named fault monitoring method of bogie rotating part based on
dynamic alarm threshold values, patent valid for 20 years
* Says co received a patent license (ZL 2016 20670318.5),
named LED lamp stop collar, patent valid for 10 years
* Says co received a patent license (ZL 2016 20809144.6), a
kind of auxiliary inverter, patent valid for 10 years
* Says co received a patent license (ZL 2016 21011281.1), a
kind of coordinate control system of axis controlled wheel /
rail train, patent valid for 10 years
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UV07ni
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)