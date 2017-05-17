BRIEF-Oventus Medical seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement regarding a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Chengzhi Shareholding Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan ($290.30 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qrsyaC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8895 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement regarding a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Surgery Partners Inc announces pricing of $370 million senior note offering