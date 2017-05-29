BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises approves issue of NCDs worth 1.25 bln rupees
* Says approved issue of NCDs worth 1.25 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29Chengzhi Co Ltd :
* Says its unit received subsidy of 1 million yuan from government
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UCuUoY
Further company coverage:
* REG-GENFIT REACHES A CRITICAL MILESTONE TOWARDS THE DEVELOPMENT OF A NON-INVASIVE IN VITRO DIAGNOSTIC (IVD) TEST FOR NASH