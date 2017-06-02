June 2 Cheniere Energy Inc:

* Cheniere Energy, Inc announces achievement of regulatory and financial milestones for the Midship pipeline project

* Cheniere Energy -Midship currently targets receipt of ferc authorization in early 2018 and in-service of Midship project in late 2018 or early 2019

* Cheniere Energy -Midship project is being developed to create pipeline capacity of up to 1,440,000 dekatherms per day of firm transportation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: