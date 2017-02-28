REFILE-UPDATE 2-Russia squares up to Boeing, Airbus with maiden jet flight
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
Feb 28 Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC
* Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.02
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations