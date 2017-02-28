Feb 28 Cheniere Energy Partners Lp:

* Cheniere Partners announces pricing of $1.35 billion senior secured notes due 2028 by Sabine Pass Liquefaction, Llc

* Cheniere Energy Partners-SPL 2028 notes to bear interest at rate of 4.200% per annum, will be issued at price equal to 99.903% of par to yield 4.211%.

* Cheniere Energy Partners Lp- SPL priced its previously announced offering of $1.35 billion principal amount of senior secured notes due 2028

* Cheniere Energy Partners Lp - SPL 2028 notes will mature on March 15, 2028