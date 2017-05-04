BRIEF-Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
May 4 Cheniere Energy Inc
* Cheniere reports strong 1q 2017 results, reconfirms full year guidance
* Q1 earnings per share $0.23
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenues $ 1,211 million versus. $ 69 million
* Sees 2017 consolidated adjusted ebitda $ 1.4 billion - $ 1.7 billion
* Sees 2017 distributable cash flow per share of $ 2.10 - $ 2.80
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.25, revenue view $648.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million