BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
March 29 Cheoum & C Co Ltd :
* Says it will sell 9,000 shares of common stock from March 29 to March 30
* Says offering price is 4,017 won/share, 36.2 million won in total
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/vkIxGM
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes