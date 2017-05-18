BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services says shareholders approve amalgamation with unit of Total Energy Services
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces shareholder approval of amalgamation with subsidiary of Total Energy Services Inc.
May 18 Cherokee Inc
* Cherokee Global Brands reports final fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.97
* Q4 revenue $15 million
* Q4 revenue view $6.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces shareholder approval of amalgamation with subsidiary of Total Energy Services Inc.
* Instagram stories crushes Snapchat with 250 million daily active users - CNBC