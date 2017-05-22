BRIEF-Shanghai Electric says Co did not sign any JV agreement with Tesla
* As of date of this announcement, Co did not get in touch with Tesla and did not sign any joint venture agreement with Tesla
May 22 Chesapeake Energy Corp:
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces private placement of $750,000,000 of senior notes
* Chesapeake Energy Corp - intends to use net proceeds from offering, together with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility
* Chesapeake Energy Corp - has commenced private placement to eligible purchasers of $750 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027
June 22 U.S. meal kit company Home Chef is exploring options including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said, as its biggest competitor, Blue Apron Holdings Inc, prepares to go public and Amazon.com Inc circles its turf.