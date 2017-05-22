May 22 Chesapeake Energy Corp:

* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces private placement of $750,000,000 of senior notes

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - intends to use net proceeds from offering, together with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - has commenced private placement to eligible purchasers of $750 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027