June 22 Chesapeake Energy Corp
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces redemption of
2.75% contingent convertible senior notes due 2035
* Chesapeake Energy Corp - calling for redemption in full on
July 24, 2017 all of its outstanding 2.75% contingent
convertible senior notes due 2035
* Chesapeake Energy Corp - notes due 2035 of which an
aggregate principal amount of approximately $2.0 million is
outstanding
* Chesapeake Energy- notes called for redemption at
redemption price in any integral multiple of $1,000, equal to
100% of amount of notes to be redeemed
