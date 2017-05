April 7 Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - CEO Robert Lawler's 2016 total compensation was $15.3 million versus $15.4 million in 2015

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - CFO Domenic J. "Nick" Dell'osso Jr's 2016 total compensation was $6.3 million versus $5.3 million in 2015