May 22 Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Chesapeake energy corporation announces pricing of private placement of $750,000,000 of senior notes

* Notes will bear interest at a rate of 8.00 pct per annum, payable semi-annually on June 15 and December 15 of each year

* Priced its private placement to eligible purchasers of $750 million aggregate principal amount of 8.00 pct senior notes due 2027

* Chesapeake may redeem up to 35 pct of aggregate principal amount of notes at any time prior to June 15, 2020

* Notes will mature on June 15, 2027

* May redeem up to 35 pct of aggregate principal amount of notes at a price equal to 108 pct of principal amount of notes to be redeemed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: