* Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc announces pricing of initial public offering
May 22 Chesapeake Energy Corp
* Chesapeake energy corporation announces pricing of private placement of $750,000,000 of senior notes
* Notes will bear interest at a rate of 8.00 pct per annum, payable semi-annually on June 15 and December 15 of each year
* Priced its private placement to eligible purchasers of $750 million aggregate principal amount of 8.00 pct senior notes due 2027
* Chesapeake may redeem up to 35 pct of aggregate principal amount of notes at any time prior to June 15, 2020
* Notes will mature on June 15, 2027
* May redeem up to 35 pct of aggregate principal amount of notes at a price equal to 108 pct of principal amount of notes to be redeemed
CALGARY, Alberta, June 22 Royal Bank of Canada , Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank are the main lenders for Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in fillings on Thursday.