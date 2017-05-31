May 31 Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Chesapeake Energy director R. Brad Martin reports open market purchase of 20,000 shares of co's stock on May 26 at $5.26/share - SEC filing

* Chesapeake Energy Corp director R. Brad Martin's transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $5.261 to $5.269 Source text: (bit.ly/2rjwA30) Further company coverage: