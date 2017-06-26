June 26 Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Chesapeake Energy Corp says about 298 BCF of natural gas hedged in 2018 with swaps at an average price of $3.16 - presentation ‍​

* Chesapeake Energy Corp says about 1.8 MMBBL of oil hedged in 2018 with swaps at an average price of $51.43‍​ Source text: [bit.ly/2sd9gTJ] Further company coverage: