UPDATE 2-Bank of England tightens credit rules for banks after Brexit resilience
* Higher risk buffer suggests risk environment back to normal
June 26 Chesapeake Energy Corp
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says about 298 BCF of natural gas hedged in 2018 with swaps at an average price of $3.16 - presentation
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says about 1.8 MMBBL of oil hedged in 2018 with swaps at an average price of $51.43 Source text: [bit.ly/2sd9gTJ] Further company coverage:
* Higher risk buffer suggests risk environment back to normal
LONDON, June 27 Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday Britain must hold a national investigation into exterior cladding used on high-rise buildings after all those checked after the deadly London tower block blaze this month failed safety tests.