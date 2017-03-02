March 2 Chesapeake Energy Corp:
* Chesapeake Energy Corp files for non-timely 10-K - SEC
filing
* Says company intends to file the form 10-K no later than
Monday, March 6, 2017
* Chesapeake Energy Corp - expects to report a material
weakness in its internal control over financial reporting in the
form 10-K
* Chesapeake Energy Corp - expects to report a net loss of
$4.399 billion for the year ended Dec 31, 2016, versus net loss
of $14.635 billion for year ended Dec 31, 2015
* Chesapeake Energy -primary drivers of 2016 net loss were
noncash impairments of carrying value of oil and natural gas
properties totaling $2.564 billion
Source text: (bit.ly/2mOYEYB)
Further company coverage: