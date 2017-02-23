Feb 23 Chesapeake Energy Corp
* Chesapeake energy corporation reports 2016 full year and
fourth quarter financial and operational results
* Q4 revenue fell 24 percent
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.07 excluding items
* Q4 loss per share $0.84
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says average daily production for 2016 Q4 of approximately
574,500 barrels of oil equivalent
* Q4 total revenues $2,021 million versus $2,649 million
* Says as of Dec 31, 2016, Chesapeake's debt principal
balance was approximately $10.0 billion, compared to $9.7
billion as of December 31, 2015
* Sees FY total capital expenditures $1,900 million - $2,500
million
* Sees FY NGL absolute production 18 - 20 mmbbls
* Sees FY oil absolute production 33 mmbbls - 35 mmbbls
* Sees FY liquids absolute production 51 mmbbls - 55 mmbbls
* Chesapeake expects to end February with approximately $300
million in cash on hand
* Says average daily production for 2016 Q4 consisted of
approximately 90,400 bbls of oil, 2.562 bcf of natural gas and
57,100 bbls of NGL
* Says "planning to sell additional non-core and
non-operated properties in 2017"
* Says Chesapeake's average daily production for 2016 Q4 was
approximately 574,500 boe
* Says for 2017 Q1, company expects its average daily
production to range between 515,000 and 535,000 boe
* Says Chesapeake is currently utilizing 17 drilling rigs
across its operating areas
* Says plans to utilize an average of 17 rigs throughout
year
* Intends to spud and place in production approximately 400
and 450 gross operated wells, respectively, in 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: