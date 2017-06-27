US STOCKS-Wall St rises as bank stocks gain, tech rebounds
* KB Home, General Mills rise after strong quarterly earnings
June 27 Chesapeake Energy Corp
* Chesapeake energy says Director Brad Martin reports open market purchase of 20,400 shares of co's common stock at $4.55/share on june 23 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2shU2g8) Further company coverage:
* KB Home, General Mills rise after strong quarterly earnings
June 28 Package delivery company FedEx Corp said on Wednesday operations in its TNT Express unit were disrupted after its information systems were hit by a virus attack.