Italy set to introduce measures to boost soured loan securitisations
ROME, May 29 An Italian parliamentary committee on Monday approved measures aimed at helping the country's lenders sell their soured loans repackaged as securities.
Feb 22 Chesapeake Lodging Trust:
* Chesapeake Lodging Trust reports fourth quarter results
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.48
* Sees Q1 AFFO per diluted common share $ 0.35 - $ 0.38
* Sees 2017 AFFO per diluted common share $ 2.10 - $ 2.20
* Chesapeake lodging trust says "expect 2017 to be a challenging year for our hotel portfolio"
* Chesapeake Lodging -hotel portfolio is expected to be hurt in 2017 as result of planned temporary closure, expansion of moscone center in San Francisco
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $2.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZAGREB, May 29 Croatia's heavily indebted food producer and retailer Agrokor expects to complete talks with creditors on a new loan soon, the company's crisis manager said on Monday.