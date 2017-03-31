March 31 Chesnara Plc:
* FY total group cash generation of £85.4 mln (31 December
2015: £82.4 mln)
* FY IFRS profit before tax of £40.7 mln (31 December 2015:
£42.8 mln)
* FY IFRS total comprehensive income of £55.4 mln (31
December 2015: £39.6 mln)
* FY group solvency ratio of 158% (31 December 2015: 146%)
* Recommended final dividend of 12.69p per share (2015:
12.33p per share)
* DNB have confirmed their non-objection to legal & general
nederland acquisition which is expected to complete in week
commencing 3 April 2017
* Announces Legal and General Nederland acquisition and
delivers strong value growth
* Full positive impact of Legal and General Nederland
acquisition will be recognised on completion in 2017 results
* Should brexit changes to regulatory requirements, then
model suitably flexible for co to potentially adopt an
alternative regulatory model
* Optimistic that as uncertainty due to solvency II and FCA
legacy review reduces, UK acquisition market will become more
active
