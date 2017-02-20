US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 20 Cheviot Co Ltd
* Says decided to withdraw scheme of amalgamation between Harsh Investments Pvt. Ltd & company
* Says scheme was no longer found beneficial for companies in light of changing business environment and government policies
* Says transferor and transferee companies shall continue to operate as separate business entities Source text: (bit.ly/2kYAJFC) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)