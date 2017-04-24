April 24 Chevron Corp:

* Chevron announces planned sale of Bangladesh companies

* Entered into an agreement to sell shares of its wholly-owned indirect subsidiaries operating in Bangladesh to Himalaya Energy Co. Ltd

* Chevron Bangladesh operates block 12 (Bibiyana field) and blocks 13 and 14 (Jalalabad and Moulavi Bazar fields) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: