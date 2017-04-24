BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 24 Chevron Corp:
* Chevron announces planned sale of Bangladesh companies
* Entered into an agreement to sell shares of its wholly-owned indirect subsidiaries operating in Bangladesh to Himalaya Energy Co. Ltd
* Chevron Bangladesh operates block 12 (Bibiyana field) and blocks 13 and 14 (Jalalabad and Moulavi Bazar fields)
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results