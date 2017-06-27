Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 28
ZURICH, June 28 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening virtually unchanged at 9,071 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
June 27 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC:
* Chevron Phillips Chemical Co says Peter Cella, president and CEO, intends to retire; Mark Lashier will succeed Cella as president and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 28 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening virtually unchanged at 9,071 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
AMSTERDAM, June 28 Philips, the Dutch medical equipment maker, said on Wednesday it will acquire U.S.-based Spectranetics Corp for 1.9 billion euros ($2.16 billion), including debt, in a deal agreed with the company's boards.