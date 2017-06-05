GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, stay on track for a winning week
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
June 5 Chevron Corp:
* Chevron says stockholder proposal regarding a report on business with conflict-complicit governments not approved in metting - sec filing
* Chevron Corp- stockholder proposal regarding a report on lobbying was not approved in meeting - sec filing
* Chevron Corp - stockholder proposal regarding a report on transition to a low carbon economy was not approved at shareholder meeting
* Chevron Corp says stockholder proposal regarding an independent chairman was not approved at the meeting
* Chevron Corp- stockholder proposal regarding an independent director with environmental expertise was not approved in meeting - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
* Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,254 per ounce - technicals * Gold on track for third straight weekly decline (Updates with quotes, prices) BENGALURU, June 23 Gold prices edged higher on Friday as the dollar softened and risk aversion due to geopolitical events buoyed the safe-haven appeal of the metal. "Risk aversion is on the rise, mainly due to what's happening in the Middle East and also the news about China cracking down on some loans made overseas last