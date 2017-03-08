March 8 Chevron Corp:

* Chevron starts production at Mafumeira Sul offshore Angola

* Chevron Corp - Mafumeira Sul offshore Angola has a design capacity of 150,000 barrels of liquids and 350 million cubic feet of natural gas per day

* Chevron Corp- ramp-up to full production is expected to continue through 2018 from facility

* Chevron Corp - early production from project commenced in october 2016 through a temporary production system