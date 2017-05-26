May 26 Chewathai PCL :

* Chewa and Kajit Luanpitpong made investment in ratio 70 percent and 30 percent, by incorporating new joint venture co,namely Chewa Heart Co

* Initial capital and shares of JV co 10 million baht divided into 100,000 ordinary shares with par value of 100 baht each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: