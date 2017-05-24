BRIEF-Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing
* Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing
May 24 Chia Her Industrial Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue non-public unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$50 million, with coupon rate of 3 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/aCAMi5
(Beijing Headline News)
* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei