May 5 Chiasma Inc:

* Chiasma reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.29

* Chiasma Inc - following receipt of crl for octreotide capsules NDA, company participated in an end of review meeting with FDA

* Chiasma Inc - FDA "reiterated its strong preference" for a randomized, double-blind and controlled trial for octreotide capsules

* Chiasma Inc - for octreotide capsules, FDA suggested that some of its concerns could potentially be addressed through placebo-controlled study design

* Chiasma Inc - FDA advised in CRL that, during a site inspection, certain deficiencies were conveyed to representative of one of Chiasma's suppliers

* Chiasma Inc - in December 2016, supplier informed chiasma that it had received its establishment inspection report from FDA

* Chiasma Inc - expects its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities to fund operations beyond 2018