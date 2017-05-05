Air Force to resume F-35 operations after suspension at Arizona base
June 19 The U.S. Air Force said on Monday it will resume local flying operations of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 jets at Luke Air Force base in Arizona after an 11-day suspension.
May 5 Chiasma Inc:
* Chiasma reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.29
* Chiasma Inc - following receipt of crl for octreotide capsules NDA, company participated in an end of review meeting with FDA
* Chiasma Inc - FDA "reiterated its strong preference" for a randomized, double-blind and controlled trial for octreotide capsules
* Chiasma Inc - for octreotide capsules, FDA suggested that some of its concerns could potentially be addressed through placebo-controlled study design
* Chiasma Inc - FDA advised in CRL that, during a site inspection, certain deficiencies were conveyed to representative of one of Chiasma's suppliers
* Chiasma Inc - in December 2016, supplier informed chiasma that it had received its establishment inspection report from FDA
* Chiasma Inc - expects its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities to fund operations beyond 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 The U.S. Air Force said on Monday it will resume local flying operations of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 jets at Luke Air Force base in Arizona after an 11-day suspension.
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd says that it has sold, through its subsidiaries, 14.2 million common shares of tembec inc.