Air Force to resume F-35 operations after suspension at Arizona base
June 19 The U.S. Air Force said on Monday it will resume local flying operations of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 jets at Luke Air Force base in Arizona after an 11-day suspension.
May 5 Chico's Fas Inc
* Chico's Fas CEO Shelley Broader's total compensation for fiscal year ended Jan 28, 2017 was $9.5 million versus $3.5 million in 2016 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2peuNtC) Further company coverage:
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd says that it has sold, through its subsidiaries, 14.2 million common shares of tembec inc.