Feb 22 Chico's FAS Inc:
* Chico's FAS Inc reports fourth quarter and fiscal year
2016 results
* Q4 sales $600.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $594.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.10
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Chico's FAS Inc - for Q4, gross margin was $213.4 million,
or 35.5 pct, compared to $217.4 million, or 34.4 pct, in last
year's Q4
* Chico's FAS Inc - at end of Q4 of 2016, inventories
totaled $232.4 million compared to $233.8 million last year
* Chico's FAS Inc - for fiscal 2017, company is anticipating
a low single-digit percentage decline in comparable sales
* Chico's FAS Inc - qtrly decline in comparable sales of 2.5
pct
* Chico's - overall co anticipating steady improvement in
operating margin that will advance progress toward target of
double digit operating margin in 2019
* Chico's FAS-expects to achieve gross margin leverage for
2017, due to reduced promotional activity, savings from supply
chain initiative launched last year
