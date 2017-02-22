Feb 22 Chico's FAS Inc:

* Chico's FAS Inc reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 sales $600.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $594.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.10

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chico's FAS Inc - for Q4, gross margin was $213.4 million, or 35.5 pct, compared to $217.4 million, or 34.4 pct, in last year's Q4

* Chico's FAS Inc - at end of Q4 of 2016, inventories totaled $232.4 million compared to $233.8 million last year

* Chico's FAS Inc - for fiscal 2017, company is anticipating a low single-digit percentage decline in comparable sales

* Chico's FAS Inc - qtrly decline in comparable sales of 2.5 pct

* Chico's - overall co anticipating steady improvement in operating margin that will advance progress toward target of double digit operating margin in 2019

* Chico's FAS-expects to achieve gross margin leverage for 2017, due to reduced promotional activity, savings from supply chain initiative launched last year