BRIEF-Jakks announces retirement of $12.0 mln of 2018 convertible senior notes
May 16 Ikeja Hotel Plc
* Says Chief Anthony Idigbe SAN was elected to succeed Goodie Ibru, OON as new chairman of the board Source: bit.ly/2pQR3e5 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* KESKO TO SELL INDOOR GROUP OY, RESPONSIBLE FOR ASKO AND SOTKA