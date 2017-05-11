Qatar sovereign fund deposited dollars in local banks as precaution -bankers
* But government acts in case of withdrawals in coming months
May 11 Cheesecake Factory Inc:
* Chief financial officer W. Douglas Benn to retire from the cheesecake factory incorporated
* Company names Matthew Clark CFO to succeed BENN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* But government acts in case of withdrawals in coming months
* UTC Aerospace Systems says receives Boeing installation approval for F-15 wheels and brakes, as U.S. Air Force fleet retrofit continues