BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 14CHIeru Co Ltd
* Says the co will buy 93 percent stake in VERSION2 for 1,860 yen on April 21, from president of the co
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: