April 14CHIeru Co Ltd

* Says the co will form business and capital alliance with daiyashobou, which is engaged in teaching material business and sale of education related products, on April 21

* Says it will pay 100 million yen to hold 20 percent stake in daiyashobou, on April 27

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/liY86j

