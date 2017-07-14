BRIEF-Chikaranomoto Holdings says business and capital alliance with Vietnam-based Pizza 4P’s corporation

July 14 (Reuters) - Chikaranomoto Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it will sign a business and capital alliance agreement with Vietnam-based Pizza 4P’s corporation in mid-August, to develop business in Vietnam

* Says it will grant Pizza 4P’s corporation use the co's trademark

* Says it will invest 50 million yen to the parent co of Pizza 4P’s corporation and raise voting power to 2.2 percent, effective Aug. 31

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/uk1wwS

