June 15Chikaranomoto Holdings Co Ltd

* Says its Singapore-based consolidated subsidiary CHIKARANOMOTO GLOBAL HOLDINGS PTE.LTD. plans to sell entire shares (50 percent stake) of a Malaysia-based unit IPPUDO CATERING SDN.BHD. to a Malaysia-based firm TWINTREES HOTELS SDN. BHD., for $2 million (221 million yen)

* Transaction date on Aug. 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/0tBl8M

