BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26 Chime Ball Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.5 per share to shareholders for 2016
* Co will use additional paid-in capital to distribute T$1 per share
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ih2PGL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes