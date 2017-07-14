BRIEF-Chime Ball Technology plans new issuance to fund investment

1 Min Read
July 14 (Reuters) - Chime Ball Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue about 6 million new shares of its common stock
* Says tentative issue price will be T$58 per share
* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees
* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering
* Remaining 80 percent of the new shares to be offered to the existing shareholders
* Proceeds will be used to fund investment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/SzHn7Z
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)