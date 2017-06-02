BRIEF-Intekplus signs contract worth 1.32 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.32 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide semiconductor appearance inspection equipment
June 2Chin-Poon Industrial Co Ltd
* Says it is now holding 99.25 percent stake in unit Draco PCB Public Company Limited, up from 95.53 percent
* Says subsidiary Draco PCB Public Company Limited will delist from The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/WD4ATl
* Says it lowered conversion price of 3rd series convertible bonds to 4,695 won/share from 4,973 won/share, effective June 22