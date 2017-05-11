BRIEF-Goldmoney unveils the new Goldmoney Holding
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account
May 11 China 33 Media Group Ltd
* Qtrly revenue RMB12.1 million versus RMB20.2 million
* Qtrly loss for period attributable to owners of company RMB 7.6 million versus loss of RMB 1.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account
* Pivot Technology Solutions Inc launches normal course issuer bid