CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-RBNZ plays down currency rise, weaker Q1 growth as it holds rates
* Policy to remain accommodative for "considerable period"-RBNZ
June 16 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited
* Termination of discloseable transaction - Longjiang aircraft lease agreements in relation to lease of two Airbus aircraft
* Termination of lease agreements has no material adverse impact on existing business or financial position of group
* Served 2 termination notices to Longjiang airlines for termination of each of Longjiang aircraft lease agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Policy to remain accommodative for "considerable period"-RBNZ
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 22 The 34 largest U.S. banks have all cleared the first stage of an annual stress test, showing they would be able to maintain enough capital in an extreme recession to meet regulatory requirements, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.