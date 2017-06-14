June 15 China Aircraft Leasing Group-

* Very Substantial Acquisition In Relation To The Purchase Of 50 Boeing Aircraft

* ‍Company through its wholly-owned subsidiary entered into aircraft purchase agreement with boeing​

* Aggregate list price for boeing aircraft is about us$5.8 billion

* ‍estimated that boeing aircraft will be delivered in stages to company up to 2023​