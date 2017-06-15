BRIEF-Asia United Bank Corp clarifies on Business Mirror news article on June 22
* Refers to news article titled "AUB to expand consumer banking with more branches nationwide" in Business Mirror on June 22
June 15 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd
* Deal in relation to acquisition of two aircraft
* Co through two of wholly-owned special purpose vehicles, enters aircraft sale and purchase agreements with BOC AVIATION
* Aggregate current full life market value of aircraft (obtained from an independent appraiser) is about us$90 million
* Estimated that aircraft will be delivered to company by end of Q3 in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS SANDRA LIENHART AS THE NEW CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)