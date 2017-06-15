June 15 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd

* Deal in relation to acquisition of two aircraft

* Co through two of wholly-owned special purpose vehicles, enters aircraft sale and purchase agreements with BOC AVIATION

* Aggregate current full life market value of aircraft (obtained from an independent appraiser) is about us$90 million

* Estimated that aircraft will be delivered to company by end of Q3 in 2017