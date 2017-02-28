Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
March 1 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings -
* Issuance Of U.S.$300,000,000 4.70% Guaranteed Bonds Due 2022 And U.S.$200,000,000 5.50% Guaranteed Bonds Due 2024 And Connected Transaction
* Issuer, Company and Joint Global Coordinators, Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers entered into subscription agreement
* Agreement in connection with proposed bonds issue
* Estimated net proceeds of proposed bonds issue will amount to approximately U.S.$496.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.